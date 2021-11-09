CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty In Pink In Latest IG Pic

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Nicki Minaj looks pretty in pink in her latest Instagram pic and we’re loving the monochromatic look on the rap star!

In a two-picture photo carousel, the self-proclaimed Barbie shared an archived pic of herself wearing all pink from head to toe including a short, pink dress, pink slides, a ping wig, pink sunnies, and a pink purse. To add an extra pizzaz to the pic, she sat cross-legged in a pink chair and donned pink stiletto-shaped nails. She accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out Barbie chain and wore blinged-out bracelets and rings on her wrist, ankles, and fingers.

“#BarbieTingz #Archives ,” the rapper captioned the photo set. Check out the look below!

Many of Nicki’s 162 million IG followers flooded the rapper’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, posting a flurry of heart eye, diamond, and fire emojis to as well as comments about her beauty. “Pretty in Pink ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Baddest .”

We’re loving this all-pink look on the rap star!

