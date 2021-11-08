Transgender Awareness Month is Recognized and Transgender Day of Remembrance is Commemorated in November in the City of West Hollywood
The City of West Hollywood and the City’s Transgender Advisory Board recognize Transgender Awareness Month in November. Since its incorporation in 1984, the City of West Hollywood has led the region in the pursuit and implementation of progressive policies that foster an environment of acceptance in which diversity is celebrated. During...www.weho.org
Comments / 4