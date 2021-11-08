AP Top Stories November 8 P

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
NEW YORK — Tanner Vanvalkenburg is speaking out after he was shot on vacation in a popular resort area in Mexico late last week, caught in the crosshairs of gunfire by rival gangs. “I was just like, man this is it, like I'm probably not going to make it,” he...
Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.
The United States is bracing for the outcome of two high-profile trials featuring a volatile mix of guns, self-defense claims and racial tensions. Charged with homicide, the young man is claiming self-defense.
Japanese former princess Mako Komuro has arrived in the United States with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family and relinquishing her royal title. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following...
Here's the latest for Thursday November 4th: House Democrats to start debate on domestic spending legislation; NJ Governor Phil Murphy reelected; Testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Children aged 5-111 get COVID-19 vaccinations. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP...
Here's the latest for Thursday November 4th: House Democrats to start debate on domestic spending legislation; NJ Governor Phil Murphy reelected; Testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Children aged 5-111 get COVID-19 vaccinations. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP...
Here's the latest for Thursday November 4th: House Democrats to start debate on domestic spending legislation; NJ Governor Phil Murphy reelected; Testimony in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Children aged 5-111 get COVID-19 vaccinations. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP...
Comments / 0