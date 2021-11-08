BP CEO on the API: We don't agree on everything

We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy. There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy fail” in managing relations with France. The head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, has gone as far as saying: If it looks like our foreign policy is all a bit rough and ready, it’s because we have not invested in our diplomatic capability for a long time […] Acquiring some diplomatic smarts would be a damned sight cheaper than a nuclear sub. So, what is diplomacy – and is...

CHINA ・ 14 HOURS AGO