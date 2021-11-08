CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP CEO on the API: We don't agree on everything

CNN

BP won't quit controversial US oil lobby. Its CEO explains why

London (CNN Business) — French oil giant Total made waves early this year when it broke with the American Petroleum Institute, the largest and most powerful oil lobby in the United States, because of its stance on climate issues. BP's (BP) pledge to slash oil production by 40% this decade...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

A CFO and CEO agree to disagree

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Being a CFO means sometimes respectfully disagreeing with your boss. In fact, that's part of being a strategic business partner to the CEO, according to Accenture CEO and chair Julie Sweet.
ECONOMY
Bernard Looney
Christiane Amanpour
