The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Amazing Authors A to Z Reading Challenge: Can you read 26 books by authors whose last names start with each letter of the alphabet? Stop by the second and third floors to pick up reading logs and a list of suggested authors. The program runs through November 15. Turn in completed logs and be registered to win a prize in the drawing.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO