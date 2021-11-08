CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

VIDEO: Student veteran finds home at UGA

Albany Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Ray spent seven years serving his country in the United States Air Force. Now a third-year financial planning major at the University...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: Finding a New Mission

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A young veteran who was discharged following injuries she suffered while deployed has found a new mission and a new purpose. U.S. Army Specialist Jenna Schmaltz went from fighting on the front lines of the battlefield to fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Albany Herald

Air Force veteran making his mark at UGA

ATHENS — Caleb Ray slides into the cockpit of an F-16 at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. He pulls his helmet down and adjusts the GoPro mount facing him — one that he helped engineer in his first year as an aircraft technician and welder for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
ATHENS, GA
WBRE

Four-legged veterans find forever homes through local K-9 rescue

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than two months since President Biden pulled American troops from Afghanistan and servicemen and women aren’t the only ones who are making the transition to civilian life. From the battlefield to your backyard. Patriot K-9 Rescue in Northumberland County cares for retired military working dogs, contract […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
umich.edu

Finding Community at U-M as a Veteran

After months of researching schools, writing and editing personal statements, and dealing with all the paperwork that is required to transition out of the military (it can be even more troublesome than writing personal statements), my effort paid off when I got my admission letter in December last year. Well, the excitement of getting the admission letter was soon overwhelmed by anxious anticipation. I was too overwhelmed by all the paperwork to think about the fact that I would actually be going back to school after four years. It felt surreal. Then I realized that I would be much older than almost all of my classmates and rusty in academic skills. Yet pursuing higher education was always part of my plan for the future, so I drove for 36 hours from California to Michigan this March with my family to begin my college journey.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
csun.edu

After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Student Veterans Find Support in CSUN Community

Many student veterans have experienced conflicting emotions after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan ​​this past summer — where a lot of them served at some point in their careers — making clear the importance of a place where veterans can feel heard and understood. Thanks to the numerous resources...
MILITARY
WBUR

During a tough year, veterans find mental health care at Home Base

Air Force veteran John Hicks holds a theatrical, papier-mâché mask and sketches lines on it for definition. He'll paint it next. "Kind of like movie star-ish on the outside to show that, like, put-together face, you know, that you're trying to show," Hicks explains. "The big beaming grin with the little cartoon-like glint off the teeth kind of thing."
MILITARY
ccenterdispatch.com

Local student finds calling at KWU

From the age of 6, Sydni Koppes, felt drawn to become a nurse. “My brother passed away when I was 6. He was in the NICU his entire life,” she said of her newborn brother. “I was really inspired by those nurses and have always loved taking care of people.”
EDUCATION
krcrtv.com

Veteran at Redding Veterans Home honors veterans worldwide

REDDING, Calif. — In honor of Veterans Day, it's important to celebrate our veterans and honor their service and sacrifice for our country. KRCR's Alexandria Williams had the privilege to speak with one veteran in the Redding Veterans Home and hear his remarkable experience serving our country as well as how he's continuing to honor veterans around the world.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Uga#The University Of Georgia#Sva#Svrc
WRAL

Vietnam veteran finds home, healing in Mount Airy's 'Mayberry Days'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Vietnam veteran finds home, healing in Mount Airy's 'Mayberry Days'. Today, Ben Currin does lots of volunteer work in Mount Airy. He plays music for...
MILITARY
therecorderonline.com

Highland elementary students honor veterans

MONTEREY — The town of Monterey is filled with the sights and sounds of children honoring our veterans this week. Highland Elementary School kindergarten teacher Ann Foster headed up this year’s celebration, which had to take on a different form due to COVID-19 restrictions. In past years, the school has...
MONTEREY, VA
owegopennysaver.com

Veterans recognized and welcomed home

A Veterans Day ceremony was held on Nov. 11 at the Glenn A. Warner Memorial Hall, located within V.F.W. Post 1371 on Main Street in Owego. Opening the ceremony was the bugle call “To the Colors,” performed by Steve Palinosky, and followed by the presentation of colors by the V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard. The Owego Free Academy chorus, in their first performance at a Veterans Day ceremony, performed the National Anthem.
OWEGO, NY
athensceo.com

UGA's Timothy Coolong on Teaching Cultivation to Students

University of Georgia Department of Horticulture Professor of Horticulture Dr. Timothy Coolong talks about their hands-on approach of teaching and how it helps students when entering the workforce. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

Veterans Day Spotlights | VIDEOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Veterans Day, four veterans came together to share their stories of service with WCCB Charlotte. These veterans shared why they decided to serve and the sacrifices they made along the way for their country in a video series that aired daily in the week leading up to Veterans Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
phl17.com

Helping veterans find employment opportunities

President of CCI Consulting, a talent management and HR firm joins us to discuss how they are helping veterans receive jobs. They believe people are the key to an organization’s competitive advantage. Their mission is to help organizations leverage the full potential of their people and navigate the ever-changing world of work.
MILITARY
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Preaching groups clash with UGA students

Evangelical campus preaching groups, World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries and WALKabout Jesus, were met with disapproving University of Georgia students at Tate Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Students countered the preachers’ homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric by sporting pride flags and reclaiming the slurs used against them.
EDUCATION
syr.edu

First-Year Seminar Home College Experience Helps Students Find Belonging

Engineering and computer science students learned about the cultures and traditions of their faculty and fellow students. Students in the School of Information Studies toured campus and got professional headshots. Whitman School of Management students explored clubs and resources. These are just some of the Home College Experiences designed by the University’s schools and colleges to build community and provide opportunities for students to explore interests within their own fields.
SYRACUSE, NY
washingtoncounty.news

Washington County students honor veterans

Washington County students paid homage to the nation's veterans this week with the presentation of several Veterans Day programs. Vernon Elementary School kicked off the celebrations on Wednesday with a Veterans Day Concert. Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School partnered to host a Veterans Day Breakfast, followed by a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Red and Black

Street preachers clash with UGA students at Tate Plaza after controversial messaging

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with more detail. Shouting could be heard down Sanford Drive as students from the University of Georgia crowded Tate Plaza on Wednesday afternoon to engage with Evangelical campus preaching groups, World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries and WALKabout Jesus. The groups held signs with derogatory...
TATE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy