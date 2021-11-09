Hawks in the NFL | Week 9

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 11.5 point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals In East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. That’s a very big spread against a home team, but with the Bengals shaping up as one of the best teams in the NFL, and the Jets offense being led by Mike White at quarterback, I suspect the Jets should be even bigger underdogs. The Jets are coming off an absolute annihilation at the hands of the New England Patriots, and the Bengals are coming off a dominant beatdown over the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe the Bengals are set up for a letdown, and maybe the Jets are set up to come out breathing fire, but even that does not look like enough for a Jets win. I hate to pick against the Jets every week, but until they show me a reason not to, I’ll say the Jets lose another one.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO