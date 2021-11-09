CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks in the NFL | Week 9

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa tight ends dominated the Hawkeye-related storylines again in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. George Kittle returned for the 49ers, while Noah Fant missed the Broncos’ contest against the Cowboys after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Defensively, former Hawkeye safety Amani Hooker led the...

