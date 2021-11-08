CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Up 102%, DAUs Hit 47.3M, October DAUs Grow Before Outage

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming company Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) reported third-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Shares are surging in reaction to the earnings. Here are the key highlights for investors to know. What Happened: Roblox reported revenue of $509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year. Bookings in the third quarter were $637.8...

