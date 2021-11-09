CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could send billions to Louisiana

By Raychelle Riley
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MMEg_0cqkxZX100

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A bipartisan infrastructure bill is now waiting for President Joe Biden’s signature after passing through the House this weekend .

Louisiana is expected to receive $7 billion from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The money will be used for public transportation, roads, broadband, and water systems.

“Louisiana will get billions from the federal government to repair and update our roads, bridges, sewage and water systems. We would be able to have updated flood protection, increased internet connectivity and so much more,” said Congressman Troy Carter (D).

Carter and Senator Bill Cassidy said almost $500 million dollars will go towards the National Coastal Resilience Fund. This will help reduce flooding for coastal communities in Louisiana’s bayou parishes.

Gov. Edwards joins CPRA to break ground on Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex

“In Louisiana, we need infrastructure we can count on when the storms come,” said Carter.

“This is a major victory for Louisiana and our nation. This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency. After almost every corner of our state was hit by natural disasters in the last year, we must have the federal investment to protect us from future storms,” said Cassidy in a statement.

Carter said the bill also includes $25 billion for airport improvements across the United States. This covers projects such as expansions, installations, assisting with planning, rebuilding runways, improving lighting, and air navigation facilities throughout the state.

However, some believe the bill will contribute to spikes in future taxes.

“It’s going to hit everybody, I know this, it’s just the rich, but that’s just not true. It’s going to have probably two billion dollars worth of new debt,” said Senator John Kennedy. “This is not an infrastructure bill. It’s an infrastructure, Green New Deal and welfare bill. Only 23 percent of the new spending in the bill is for actual infrastructure.”

Carter and Cassidy were the only members from Louisiana’s federal delegation who voted in favor of the bill.

Biden said he’ll look into signing off on the deal when congressional members are back in session next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

The $65 billion internet-infrastructure plan could be an ‘Eisenhower national highway system for the information age,’ but it has miles to go

The $65 billion allocated to broadband expansion in the Biden administration's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could close the "digital divide" by building out internet infrastructure to areas lacking access and providing subsidies to Americans who cannot afford high-speed internet service, but the devil is in the details.
ALHAMBRA, CA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana voters split on constitutional amendments; 1 passes, 3 fail

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have made a split decision on Republican legislative leaders’ push to rewrite tax laws. Voters agreed to detangle state income tax collections from federal tax payments but refused to centralize sales tax collections. The complex tax proposals were among four constitutional changes on the ballot and the only […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana board votes to pardon Homer Plessy

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Over a century later, Louisiana civil rights activist Homer Plessy is being pardoned for challenging a segregation law. The application for Plessy’s pardon has been brought under a 2006 Louisiana statute, the Avery C Alexander Pardon law, a law New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams said has never been used […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
High Plains Journal

House OKs infrastructure bill; ethanol supporters upset with EPA

Many eyes have been on Washington as Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Concerns also have been expressed over renewable fuels and what policies should be as one entity is poised to sue if necessary to make sure the ethanol pipeline continues. The infrastructure bill had been held...
AGRICULTURE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana GOP sees infighting ahead of leadership elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Republican Party of Louisiana faces infighting and accusations of vote manipulation tactics ahead of next year’s party leadership elections. Michael Bayham, the state GOP secretary, sent an email Tuesday to the party’s governing body members accusing Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich of mishandling the election plans. Bayham said […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Cassidy
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Flood Protection#Water Systems#House#Cpra
New Hampshire Bulletin

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges – it also spends billions to address wildfires, drought, flooding, and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thenevadaindependent.com

Indy DC Download: House Democrats send $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden, while teeing up vote on $1.85 trillion social safety net measure

Good morning, and welcome to the Indy DC Download newsletter, a weekly look at what's going on in the nation's capitol as it relates to Nevada. If a colleague or associate emailed this newsletter to you, please click here to sign up and receive your own copy of Indy DC Download in your inbox.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy