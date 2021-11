A Halo Infinite "Early Access Bundle" has been revealed through a Microsoft Store listing. Earlier today on November 1, a Twitter user spotted that the Microsoft Store had been updated with a listing for an Early Access Bundle for Halo Infinite. However, that title is all the information to go on for the digital listing right now, because there's no information whatsoever about the bundle on the storefront. It does indicate that there is likely going to be a way to play Halo Infinite before launch on December 8, though.

