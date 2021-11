Selma and Dallas County now have a new choice for dining out. Rojo’s Seafood Express has officially opened in the old Pizza Hut building on Highland Avenue. The Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new restaurant on Nov. 5. Owner Roosevelt Johnson spoke to the crowd of dignitaries, family and friends, thanking them for all of their help and support along the way. Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn and Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. were among the dignitaries who spoke and praised the hard work it took Johnson and his family to get to this point. Johnson’s sisters spoke and told how proud they are of their brother.

SELMA, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO