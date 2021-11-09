CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Injured Pogba out of France’s World Cup qualifiers

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday. The Manchester United player was seen leaving Monday’s training session with...

