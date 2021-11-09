CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Side hit-and-run crash kills Uber Eats driver on scooter

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fl1Jz_0cqksWUX00

A man delivering Uber Eats on a scooter was killed Friday in Pullman when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Chicago police said just before 3 p.m. Friday a man driving a Toyota RAV-4 westbound on 95th Street struck a man on a motorized scooter/moped as he turned northeast onto Woodlawn Avenue.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he died. Friends and family identified him as 20-year-old Davion Johnson.

The driver left the scene of the crash but later returned and identified himself, police said. Javier Ocampo, 23, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death a felony.

Johnson's friends and family held a candlelight vigil in his honor Monday night.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Chicago Police#Accident#South Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy