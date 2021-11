The announcement of Facebook’s transition to Meta and its pivot into the metaverse has brought a whole swath of people who were unfamiliar with the idea suddenly up to speed on the proposed future of the internet. While many companies are already making transitions in preparation for what they see to be the next evolutionary step of digital existence and data, cryptocurrencies and tokens associated with e-commerce and online gaming, as well as the exchanges that they run through, stand to benefit enormously from the metaverse revolution, reports Barron’s.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO