The Saints host the Bucs in a huge NFC South showdown in the Superdome this Halloween. This is the game Saints fans have waited for, for a very long time. Halloween evening, in front of a capacity crowd, against Tom Brady and the team that ended the Saints’ postseason in the very same building back in January. This story writes itself. It will be an unbelievable atmosphere, aided by the return of Mark Ingram. This will be an unforgettable night for Saints fans, let’s just hope this team is ready to make those memories great!

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO