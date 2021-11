The 2021 WPIAL Playoffs are here! In total, 73 teams qualified for the postseason with 15 receiving first round byes. That means there are 29 first round games across all six classifications that will take place on Friday night. It’s win or go home time. There’s nothing better. We previewed every team in the playoffs and discussed the brackets in this week’s edition of the WPIAL Blitz Show. Additionally, for a look at the storylines and history of the teams in the playoffs, check out our Playoff Primers: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO