COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost

trust.org
 7 days ago

Developing nations remain wary of climate pledges from richer countries after $100 billion a year of climate finance was pledged some 12 years ago at Copenhagen summit and targets were missed. (Updates with Obama) * Glasgow talks scheduled to end on Friday. * Aim of negotiations is to keep...

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
SciDev.Net

COP26: Rich nations ‘resisting paying for climate loss’

Climate-impacted countries urge more support for ‘loss and damage’. Advocates say the issue has been shunned at COP26 climate summit. Scotland is only country to have pledged money to compensate for climate damage. Urgent steps must be taken to change the “toxic” tone of negotiations relating to the irreversible impacts...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Climate Goal: Money for Poor Nations; Less Emissions by Rich

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming. Laurent...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvbam.com

As climate damage mounts, poor nations press wealthy to pay up

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

'Act Now' to Help Poor Nations Adapt to Warming, Obama Tells COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama threw his support behind those on the frontline of global warming on Monday, calling for action by rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change. At the start of the second and final week of...
ADVOCACY
trust.org

UN climate talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal

With a deal expected sometime on Saturday, tough talking remains to be done on issues like phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, carbon markets and financial help for poor nations. (Adds detail on Saturday schedule) * COP26 conference due to end on Friday. * Nations at odds over how to keep...
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Japan pledges extra $10 billion to bridge climate financing gap at COP26

Japan will commit another $10 billion to decarbonizing low- and middle-income countries on top of its previous pledges, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his first trip abroad since winning the job. The world's fifth-largest GHG emitter had pledged $60 billion from its public and private sectors in overseas climate...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Finance takes centre stage at UN climate talks

Focus at the COP26 summit turned Wednesday to how the world will pay for its ambitions to quit fossil fuels and help vulnerable nations survive climate change, as campaigners expressed scepticism over promises of billions from financiers and governments. After a world leaders' summit yielded a landmark deal slashing methane emissions, negotiators are now tasked with keeping alive the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But a simmering diplomatic spat between the United States, China and Russia over their climate action ambitions showed the fragile nature of talks aimed at averting disastrous global heating. With funding crucial for turning climate pledges into reality, a financial coalition representing trillions in private capital made net-zero pledges on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here’s why

LONDON (Reuters) – At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement – which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times – and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
ENVIRONMENT
froggyweb.com

That sinking feeling: Poor nations struggle with U.N. climate fund

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The Philippines has sought financing for seven projects from a U.N. environmental fund to tackle the catastrophic impact of climate change. Yet only one has secured backing since 2016, and it’s not because the $17.3 billion fund lacks cash. Bureaucracy and a blizzard of information requests have...
ADVOCACY

