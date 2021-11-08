Class scheduling luck started Hayley Hassler on her path to COVID immunity research

Biofilms are a community of microorganisms (such as bacteria) that come together and stick to surfaces. Bacteria “join” a biofilm because it is easier for them to survive environmental threats, such as sanitizers, when they are a part of a biofilm-community. To stop biofilm development, growers, producers, food handlers, and food processors should develop routine sanitation practices of harvest equipment, food-contact and non-food contact surfaces. Without proper sanitation, biofilms have a chance to become “mature.” A mature biofilm is more difficult to remove, and it can be a constant source of microbiological contamination for food and other surfaces. The purpose of this publication is to provide additional information about biofilms and the importance of keeping biofilms from developing on foods and surfaces that come in contact with food.
Comments / 0