CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Class scheduling luck started Hayley Hassler on her path to COVID immunity research

clemson.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen former Clemson University associate professor of microbiology Tamara McNealy wanted an undergraduate in her lab to take a relatively new “Introduction to Applied Genomics” course, Hayley Hassler was the only one who could fit it into her fall schedule. Hassler did not know what applied genomics entailed, but...

news.clemson.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Lewiston Morning Tribune

OPINION: Natural immunity to COVID-19 trumps vaccine immunity

You never know when something you say will go viral. It has happened a number of times in my career, the latest being comments I made on my national radio talk show a few weeks ago when I had COVID-19. I said that I had hoped I would attain natural immunity, since science — evidenced, for example, in a major study from Israel, one of the most pro-vaccine and highly vaccinated societies in the world — strongly suggests that natural immunity provides more robust and durable protection against COVID-19 than the current COVID-19 vaccines have proven to provide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
umich.edu

Cool Classes to Diversify Your Class Schedule

With course guides opening (or at least beginning to open) this past week, I know winter 2022 classes are on everyone’s mind. I tend to spend hours upon hours scrolling through the course guide, looking for fascinating classes to take. Perhaps you’re a current student looking for some interesting classes to take this upcoming semester, or perhaps you’re not yet a student and you’re wondering, “Why should I go to UMich?” Well, I asked some of my friends for the most interesting or exciting classes they have taken at UMich so far. They sure delivered some exciting options! I was fascinated by their answers and will definitely be taking a few of those classes in my future semesters.
EDUCATION
cbs19news

Researching COVID-19 treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A treatment researched by a University of Virginia lab is proving effective in treating severe cases of COVID-19. It's inexpensive and one local scientist said it could save lives. Fluvoxamine, a generic antidepressant, is being prescribed for people recently diagnosed with severe COVID-19. Dr. Alban...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Education
Clemson, SC
Coronavirus
Clemson, SC
Health
State
Connecticut State
City
Clemson, SC
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Sci-Weekly: Research Bites on Vaccine Patches, COVID’s Impact on Immune System, Vaccinating Children and More

The fight against COVID-19 has been long and exhausting for the entire world. Yet, the scientific community continues to work tirelessly to develop vaccines against the virus, study the impacts of those vaccines, and uncover the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on our bodies. Thanks to researchers worldwide, we learn something new about COVID-19 every day that better equips us to deal with the pandemic.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
uga.edu

Catch and release: A master class in wildlife research

At the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory in Aiken, South Carolina, associate professor Jim Beasley is a prolific researcher, focusing on the impact of human activity on wildlife populations. But Beasley, whose academic appointment is in the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, does more than research. He also walks...
AIKEN, SC
NBC4 Columbus

OSU to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 starting next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, as well as its clinics, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 starting next week.   To date, OSU has surpassed a quarter million COVID vaccines given in the community. Established Ohio State patients can schedule at their pediatric clinics, otherwise parents can schedule a shot at the […]
OHIO STATE
clemson.edu

COVID-19 UPDATES: Thanksgiving testing requirements and hours; VaxClinic information

POST-THANKSGIVING TESTING REQUIREMENTS AND DATES OF OPERATION SET. Clemson today announced adjusted testing due dates around the Thanksgiving break for residential students, non-residential students and all main campus faculty and staff. Leading into Thanksgiving, individuals with test due dates of the week Nov. 21-27 will receive a grace period until...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Research#Yale#Clemson University
koamnewsnow.com

Freeman starts scheduling child COVID-19 vaccinations

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System is now scheduling appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at special vaccination clinics this month. The vaccine will be given in two doses 21 days apart at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd. Two first-dose...
JOPLIN, MO
local21news.com

Wolf Administration stresses the importance of Immunizations, Covid Boosters

Harrisburg, PA — The Wolf Administration is reminding all older adults about the importance of immunizations, and Covid-19 Boosters. With the Cold and flu season approaching and the ongoing Covid-19 variants going around the Pennsylvania Departments of aging and health is stressing the importance of older adults to get their immunizations.
HARRISBURG, PA
clemson.edu

Bacterial Attachment to Food and Food Processing Surfaces Can Lead to Biofilm Formation

Biofilms are a community of microorganisms (such as bacteria) that come together and stick to surfaces. Bacteria “join” a biofilm because it is easier for them to survive environmental threats, such as sanitizers, when they are a part of a biofilm-community. To stop biofilm development, growers, producers, food handlers, and food processors should develop routine sanitation practices of harvest equipment, food-contact and non-food contact surfaces. Without proper sanitation, biofilms have a chance to become “mature.” A mature biofilm is more difficult to remove, and it can be a constant source of microbiological contamination for food and other surfaces. The purpose of this publication is to provide additional information about biofilms and the importance of keeping biofilms from developing on foods and surfaces that come in contact with food.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
case.edu

Medicine’s David Canaday and Mark Cameron give insight on the path to achieving COVID-19 immunity

COVID-19 in Ohio: What will the next six months of the pandemic look like?. Cincinnati Enquirer: David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and Mark Cameron, associate professor at the School of Medicine, discussed the likelihood that the virus will be endemic (like the flu), meaning that the path to get there is immunity, either through infection or vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Researchers explore immune evasion by delta and kappa virus variants

A molecular study published today in Science reveals how the mutations in delta and kappa variants of the pandemic coronavirus help the variants avoid recognition by antibodies. Most vaccine developers have concentrated on targeting the spike glycoprotein on the surface of the pandemic coronavirus. The spike glycoprotein includes an N-terminal...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Cybin Inc. Schedules R&D Briefing to Release Breakthrough Research Findings

Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE:CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, will be hosting an in-person and virtual research and development briefing. Scheduled for Nov. 8, 2021, from 8:30–9:30 a.m. EST, the briefing is slated to include breakthrough preclinical, research findings that indicate advancements in the company’s focus on creating a promising approach for patients in need of effective and safe prescription therapies in the mental health space.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy