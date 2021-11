Spoilers ahead for the November 1 episode of NCIS Season 19, called “False Start,” and light spoilers for next week’s “Docked.”. NCIS delivered the first full episode of Parker in Gibbs’ spot officially leading the team with "False Start," and it showed the rest of the agents adjusting to having him in the mix, bringing his own style as well as boxes of pastries. Although Mark Harmon remains top-billed in the opening credits, the show is moving into a post-Gibbs era, and next week’s episode is delivering a family connection to a deadly case for none other than McGee. The good news for McGee? Nobody in his extended family seems likely to have blood on their hands.

MCGEE, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO