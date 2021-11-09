Japan PM Kishida says he hopes to compile stimulus package on Nov 19 -Kyodo

Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn returned to Germany for the first time in over a year with his entourage of more than 250 people and a beloved pack of 30 poodles.The 69-year-old monarch and his entourage were pictured at an airport hotel outside Munich after their flight in a luxurious private jet, German tabloid The Bild reported on Wednesday.Wearing a brown and orange tracksuit, the king was pictured on the way to the pool of the Hilton Airport hotel in Munich.The king, who is known for his love of dogs and famously promoted his pet poodle Fu-Fu to the rank of...

