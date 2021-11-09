Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans 92, Dallas Mavericks 108 (Final)

After being out of the rotation for 2 games, Jaxson Hayes had 10 points in 14 minutes.

“Just energy,” Garrett Temple said. “That’s what we need from Jax. The points are what they are. But the points come from Jaxson when he plays very hard.” – 12:28 AM

Fifth straight double-digit win for the Warriors. Margins of 21, 22, 41, 13 and now 14 points over the Thunder, Hornets, Pelicans, Rockets and Hawks. Record: 9-1, best in the NBA. – 12:25 AM

Mavericks are 7-3 and have a 3-game winning streak. They can thank their defense and bench for Monday's success story.

mavs.com/mavs-stifle-pe… – 12:19 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Frank Ntilikina is high on the Mavs’ chemistry through 10 games: “We really feel like we are a team. I feel like teams we’re facing feel that, too. It’s funny, I heard some players say stuff like that a couple games ago.” – 12:14 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson on starting this season so hot while playing more next to Luka: “Obviously I’m playing better, but he trusts me, and I can’t take that trust for granted because it gives me confidence. My teammates give me confidence to play the way I’m playing.” – 12:09 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on how Luka has improved over the first 10 games: “He’s learning how to play with JB. You can see he’s not afraid to give JB the ball. There’s a big trust, a good relationship between those two.”

The 2018 draft mates combined for 42 pts, 9 reb, 11 assists tonight. – 11:52 PM

Watch live: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

New Orleans started 1-11 in 2015-16 and 1-19 in 2004-05 (eventually going 2-29).

Just saying. Been here before. – 11:34 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Tonight Luka had 25 pts, 5 rebs, and 5 assts. He now has 131 games of at least 20 pts, 5 rebs, and 5 assts passing Dirk for the most games of at least 20/5/5 in Mavs history. Luka played his 209th career game tonight, just 10 games into his 4th season. – 11:31 PM

Watch live: Garrett Temple

Watch Live: Josh Hart

Solid performance from these three 🤩

Mavs shoot over 50% for the second straight game and second time this season. Mavs win 108-92 vs the Pelicans. Dallas is 7-3, equals their best 10 game start since 2014-15 – 11:06 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Wednesday vs. OKC feels like a very big game if the Pelicans want to avoid one of those mammoth losing streaks. – 11:03 PM

Watch live: Willie Green

Pelicans postgame recap against Dallas ⬇️

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Mavericks break open tight game with big surge bridging third and fourth quarters, prevailing 108-92 over #Pelicans in Dallas. Josh Hart 22 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast. Jonas Valanciunas 22 pts, 11 reb. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/qR90MacWcM pic.twitter.com/Pk5RmEFk5q – 10:53 PM

Postgame Interviews (11/8 at DAL):

Willie Green

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Josh Hart

Garrett Temple – 10:53 PM

Make that 👌 in a row

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

FINAL: Dallas, 108, Pelicans 92.

New Orleans is 1-10.

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but they played hard, hung around, and their bench got annihilated. – 10:46 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92

Valanciunas 22 pts & 11 rebs

Hart 22 pts, 6 rebs & 5 assts

NAW 18 pts (8-20 FG)

Pels lose their 7th in a row, drop to 1-10 this season. They were held to 10 points from the bench, the lowest number from the reserves since January 2019. – 10:46 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92. Jaxson Hayes (10 points) was the only reserve who scored. New Orleans goes winless on a four-game road trip, loses seventh straight. – 10:46 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans’ 10 bench points tonight will go down as a season-low.

It’s the worst bench output they’ve had in a game since January 2019. – 10:43 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Willie Green was bothered at the way the Pelicans laid down and got blown out at Golden State on Fri.

I’m confident, even in a loss, he will be much more pleased by the way tonight unfolded. – 10:39 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Mavericks’ 22-point lead has been cut to 12 with 3:57 to go. No giving up by these Pelicans. But Willie Green faces the tall task of getting something out of his bench until reinforcements arrive. Not sure it’s possible at this point with the issues of confidence, etc seen. – 10:37 PM

JV for 3️⃣

🎯 4-4 from deep 🎯

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Josh Hart played well tonight. – 10:30 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Bench points:

Dallas: 38

New Orleans: 10 – 10:26 PM

NAW gets inside and scores👏

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

It’s starting to just feel pointless watching these games.

Would be nice to know how close Brandon Ingram is to coming back. – 10:25 PM

This Don // DP chemistry is somethin’ 🔥🔥🔥

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans haven’t scored a basket since the 2:53 mark in the 3rd quarter.

All of a sudden the Dallas lead has ballooned to 21 points – 10:23 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Boban entering the game to start the fourth. Mavericks up 78-69. – 10:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Mavericks 78, Pelicans 69

Hart 16 pts & 5rebs

Valanciunas 15 pts & 9 rebs

NAW 10 pts (4-14 FG)

Jaxson Hayes has 10 points on 4-7 shooting. The rest of the bench is scoreless on 0-10 shooting. – 10:15 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Pelicans bench not named Jaxson Hayes:

0/10 FG, 0 points, 2 assists, 2 turnovers.

Not exactly scintillating. – 10:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

While Dallas struggles to put away the 1-9 Pels, its Wednesday night opponent, Chicago, leads Brooklyn by 21 with two minutes left.

Mavs might well improve to 7-3, but they need to raise their level of play considerably. – 10:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Outside of a few bad turnovers, Josh Hart has been really good for the Pels so far. Up to 15 points on 10 shots. – 10:09 PM

JAXSON.HAYES 😳

Great ball movement leads to a NAW 3 👌

Jalen Brunson is so good.

Jalen Brunson is so good. – 10:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a couple of 3-balls in a row — off higher percentage catch-and-shoot opportunities. 👍 – 10:02 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

good teams tend to beat bad teams, well, badly. the mavericks have yet to do that this season. – 9:59 PM

Temple getting it done 😎

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jonas Valanciunas (15 points, 8 rebounds in 20 mins tonight) has already surpassed his production from Slovenia-Lithuania Olympic qualifying final that sent Luka and country to the Olympics.

Perhaps the Mavs really could use Mike Tobey tonight lol – 9:58 PM

Halftime stats:

@JValanciunas: 13 pts, 7 rebs

@Josh Hart: 11 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts

@Jaxson Hayes: 8 pts (3/5)

@Devonte Graham: 8 pts, 5 asts – 9:48 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs overcome their early hangover from Sat night as they lead 51-47 vs NO at half. They trailed by as many as 11 before going on a 22-4 run. Doncic scores the final 9 Mavs pts of the half and has 13. Valenciunas with 13 to lead NO.

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

I’m not exactly sure how the Pelicans are only down 51-47 at the half, considering they’re 5/20 from 3. – 9:40 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Half: Mavs lead the Pelicans 51-47

Luka has 13 points with one more field goal (5) than turnover (4).

KP completed the ever-so-rare feat where he scored 9 points in 4 minutes to erase a double-digit deficit, only to then commit 3 fouls in 1:17 and sit the rest of the half. – 9:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

🔵🔵⚪️⚪️

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Mavericks 51, Pelicans 47

Valanciunas 13 pts & 7 rebs

Hart 11 pts & 4 rebs

Graham 8 pts & 5 assts

Pels shot 34.7 percent from the floor, 5-20 on 3s. Outside of Jaxson Hayes, the bench went 0-9 from the field. – 9:38 PM

GTEMPPPPPP 👌

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

I’m expecting to see @Will Guillory walk into the Dallas huddle next chance he gets to ask about that coach’s challenge in 2nd quarter. Not going to wait for postgame media availability – 9:29 PM

JONAS. BUZZER. 🚨

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Frank Ntilikina is having himself a very active first half. – 9:23 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

For as well as things were going through the first 10 minutes, it’s been all Dallas since. They’ve grabbed a 38-31 lead. They’ve outscored New Orleans 16-4 thus far in the second quarter. Only 4 Pelicans on the scoresheet: Hart (11), Hayes (8), Valanciunas (6) and Graham (6). – 9:20 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

The toughest part of the offense right now, definitely the case in 1H tonight, is #Pelicans are missing a lot of open or good looks from perimeter. They are 3/15 on threes but not taking many forced or contested shots – 9:20 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dwight Powell was waiting to come into the game for Kristaps Porzingis but he didn’t get a stoppage of play until KP picked up foul No. 3. Mavs have survived it, pulling ahead 38-31. – 9:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Kristaps Porzingis has picked up 3 quick fouls here in the second quarter. Takes a seat for likely the rest of this first half. – 9:16 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs have outscored the Pelicans 15-3 since KP re-entered the game with the Mavs down 10 with 1:06 left in the first quarter.

KP had 9 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in the 4 mins it took the Mavs to re-take the lead. – 9:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Mavericks 22

Hart 9 pts

Hayes 8 pts & 3 rebs

Graham 6 pts

Luka Doncic also turned the ball over 4 times in the period. Pels doing a decent job against him. We’ll see if that lasts. – 9:04 PM

Smooth @Luka Doncic finger roll 🌊

JAXSON. HOOK.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

OK, I take it back. A pair of Porzingis 3-pointers salvages an otherwise forgettable first quarter. Mavericks down 27-22 going into the second. – 9:02 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans are winning the hustle game by a good margin in 1Q, coming up with almost every 50-50 ball, especially on their offensive end – 9:02 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks shoot 7-of-19 and have five turnovers. Down 27-16 with 1:06 left in the first quarter. Against a 1-9 team. All things considered, might be their worst quarter of the season. – 9:01 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Pelicans — owners of the NBA’s worst record, losers of 6 straight, down 2 All-Stars, on the last night of a four-game road trip — just opened a double-digit, first-quarter lead on the Mavs. – 9:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Have to like this start for the Pelicans, which has them ahead 25-14. Effort is not only there but so is the execution. Only 1 turnover, they’re not getting beat by Dallas 3-ball and they’ve avoided putting Luka on the line, forcing him to shoot 5 of his 6 shot attempts from 2. – 9:00 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Really love the activity from Jaxson Hayes early in this one.

Maybe he just needs to get benched more often. – 9:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka just went down.

While going for a rebound, Willie Cauley-Stein rolled up on Luka’s right ankle.

Walked toward the Mavs’ bench during the break, but shook off trainers’ attempt to help him. – 8:54 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Luka Doncic on the floor, grabbing his ankle. – 8:54 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Luka Doncic was grabbing at his right ankle after that last play. Took him awhile, but he eventually popped up and walked to the bench. – 8:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka down on the court, now up walking off a right ankle tweak. – 8:53 PM

Devonte’ with back-to-back 3s👌

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jaxson Hayes back in the rotation tonight. He was benched the previous two games. – 8:52 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Jaxson Hayes checking in for the first time in six quarters. – 8:51 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jaxson Hayes back in the rotation – he’s coming in for Jonas Valanciunas. – 8:50 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jaxson Hayes is the first center off the bench. – 8:50 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Thanks to the Pelicans giving up inches at every position but one, the Mavericks already have grabbed 4 offensive rebounds. However, Pels lead 9-6 at the first timeout of the game as Mavs can’t make a bucket (2-10 FGA) and have 3 turnovers. – 8:49 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka with the dagger. Not a 3-pointer, but the dagger look he just shot toward one of the refs. – 8:48 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Garrett Temple draws the Doncic defensive assignment, while Josh Hart is on Porzingis. A cross-match has Devonte’ Graham on Finney-Smith, who is normally pretty low-usage on offense – 8:46 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Not mad at the idea of Valanciunas shooting it 30+ times in this game.

(He’s taken the first 3 shot attempts for the Pelicans in this game.) – 8:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Interesting factoid. Going into Monday’s game, Tim Hardaway Jr. has started 277 NBA games. He’s come off the bench in 276. – 8:38 PM

Who we do it for 💙🤍

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Coverage of Mavs vs Pelicans underway on BSSW. Mavs reach the 10 game mark of the season tonight, looking for a 7-3 start. Zion hasn’t played for the Pels yet this season & Brandon Ingram is missing tonight’s game w/ a right hip contusion, 5 straight he’s been out of the lineup – 8:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban had to make sure they got on ⁦@BallySportsNO⁩ during pregame pic.twitter.com/qPphcLmvfp – 8:33 PM

Almost time for the game! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.

📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Antonio Daniels says on tonight’s pregame show to just wait for these Pelicans to get healthy. He fully believes in the star power of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. They’ll dramatically elevate this team as the rest of the guys will go back to their much better suited roles. pic.twitter.com/XCtHtV2AKw – 8:12 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans are 9.5-point underdogs tonight in Dallas. – 8:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Josh Hart

Garrett Temple

Jonas Valanciunas – 8:06 PM

Starting 5️⃣ for tonight’s matchup!

Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic.

NO starters: Hart, Temple, Valenciunas, Alexander-Walker, Graham

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

11.8.21 at DAL

Brandon Ingram (Right Hip Contusion) and Herbert Jones (Left Ankle Soreness) are OUT. – 7:51 PM

We love that runway🚶📸

Eliot Clough @EliotClough

If Garrett Temple gets the Luka assignment tonight i think my head is going to explode – 7:20 PM

Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will be OUT tonight vs Dallas – 7:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Brandon Ingram will remain out tonight for the Pelicans in Dallas, Coach Willie Green says. – 7:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram is out. So is Herb Jones. “It’s a day to day thing, and hopefully we get them back soon,” Willie Green said. – 7:03 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are OUT for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Mavericks. – 7:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are both out tonight. Says hopefully they can get them back soon. – 7:03 PM

Watch Live: Willie Green

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 6:59 PM

📍Dallas

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

History teaches turnarounds are possible and the Pelicans have a few key ingredients.

If Zion Williamson/Brandon Ingram appear in vast majority of remaining games, other individuals show improvement and Willie Green’s message never goes unheard, why not? https://t.co/c4qgzLZF8e pic.twitter.com/RL0PubLvEG – 4:03 PM

This team 🙌

