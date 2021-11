Once again our city has flourished as we celebrated Oktoberfest. Many thanks to the CULLMAN City Council, the Park and Recreation Board, and especially to Nancy Clemmons Moore for delivering the beautiful mum flower pots to local businesses and churches. The combined efforts of local citizens always make the Fall of the year very uplifting for our sometimes downtrodden spirits. Many thanks to all who work to keep our city so beautiful!

CULLMAN, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO