Elden Ring Crafting - What We Know

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, FromSoftware has announced that 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay will be showcased tomorrow, November 4th, 3pm CET / 7am PDT. It will be available to view on Bandai Namco US' Twitch channel, as well as on YouTube. Links to both are available in the tweet above. Battlefield 2042 will be getting a 10-hour trial for members of EA Play, starting on November 12. This will also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on consoles, alongside members of Game Pass PC, and EA Play Pro on PC. EA and DICE have offered an in-depth look at how Battlefield Portal, the create-your-own-Battlefield-experience tool that will be available in Battlefield 2042, works. The details reveal just how flexible the system is, from allowing faithful recreations of fan favourites such as Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, to Frankenstein-like mashups that bring in weapons, rules, and maps from multiple different legacy games. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO