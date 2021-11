Take a look at the annual seasonality chart of Gold for the past 25 years below. Generally, Gold forms a bottom in November and starts to rally up in December all the way till February. Since this is an annual seasonality chart, it does not mean every year Gold will behave as per the chart above. Rather, it means that Gold tends to perform in this seasonal pattern based on averaging the data for the past 25 years.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO