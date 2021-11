With the opener of the general deer season this weekend in North Texas, many of us have been making last minute preparations for upcoming hunts. On many ranches managed by Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD), deer hunting began in early October and hunters were allowed to use all legal sporting arms to harvest deer but for the majority of us across most of Texas, November 6 is the official opener of what we old timers used to call ‘gun season.'

