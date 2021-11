Investing.com -- Concerns over elevated inflation look likely to remain to the fore in the coming week with investors looking ahead to the latest U.S. retail sales figures along with earnings results from major retailers, including Walmart. The latest set of economic data out of China on Monday is expected to confirm a slowdown in its economic recovery, just as Europe is experiencing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, UK employment numbers will be closely watched after the Bank of England said it wanted more evidence of improvement in the labor market when it surprised markets by failing to deliver a widely expected rate hike earlier this month. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

