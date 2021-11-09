CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Clinical Reasoning: A Middle-aged Man With a History of Muscle Pain Presenting With Progressive Leukoencephalopathy and Subsequent Coma

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old left-handed man was admitted in October 2016 for acute-onset tingling and weakness in the left arm, cheek, and tongue and speech difficulties. These symptoms completely disappeared 1 hour later but were followed by several hours of headache, nausea, and vomiting. The patient experienced self-limiting gastroenteritis 2 months earlier. His...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 1

Related
neurology.org

Associations of Disease-Modifying Therapies With COVID-19 Severity in Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objectives People with multiple sclerosis (MS) are a vulnerable group for severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), particularly those taking immunosuppressive disease-modifying therapies (DMTs). We examined the characteristics of COVID-19 severity in an international sample of people with MS. Methods Data from 12 data sources in 28 countries were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neurology.org

Nicolau Syndrome After Glatiramer Acetate Injection in Close Proximity to Administration of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

Nicolau syndrome (synonym: embolia cutis medicamentosa) is a rare complication of subcutaneous and IM drug injections, typically independent of the drug itself.1 Patients develop painful purpuric and necrotizing lesions at the injection site, often requiring surgical intervention. The pathogenesis of the ischemic skin necrosis is poorly understood. We report 2 cases of skin necrosis associated with injection of glatiramer acetate (GA) in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), which occurred in close temporal relation to the second dose of a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) mRNA vaccine.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Systematic Analysis of Brain MRI Findings in Adaptor Protein Complex 4–Associated Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives AP-4-associated hereditary spastic paraplegia (AP-4-HSP: SPG47, SPG50, SPG51, SPG52) is an emerging...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Decrease in Serum Anti-MAG Autoantibodies Is Associated With Therapy Response in Patients With Anti-MAG Neuropathy

Methods As of January 29, 2020, we used anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein-related search strings in the Medline database to identify studies that provided information on anti-MAG immunoglobulin M (IgM) autoantibodies and clinical outcomes during immunotherapies. The relative change in anti-MAG IgM titers, paraprotein levels, or total IgM was determined before, during, or posttreatment, and the patients were assigned to “responder,” “nonresponder,”’ or “acute deteriorating” category depending on their clinical response to treatment. The studies were qualified as “supportive” or “not supportive” depending on the percentage of patients exhibiting an association between relative change of anti-MAG antibody titers or levels and change in clinical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Pain#Muscle Atrophy#Muscle Weakness#Muscle Fatigue#Kappa Lambda Ratio#Csf#G L Rrb#11e6 L
neurology.org

Body Mass Index and Height in the Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measures Study

Methods Participants (N = 961) were enrolled in a prospective natural history study (Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measure Study). Age- and sex-specific BMI and height Z-scores were calculated using CDC 2000 references for participants younger than 18 years. For adults aged 18 years or older, height Z-scores were also calculated, and absolute BMI was reported. Univariate and multivariate linear regression analyses tested the associations between exposures, covariates, and BMI or height measured at the baseline visit. In children, the superimposition by translation and rotation analysis method was used to compare linear growth trajectories between FRDA and a healthy reference cohort, the Bone Mineral Density in Childhood Study (n = 1,535 used for analysis).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Woman presents with bilateral pain, blurry vision, floaters and photophobia

A 39-year-old woman was referred to the uveitis clinic at the New England Eye Center for a few weeks’ history of bilateral pain, blurry vision, floaters and photophobia. She was diagnosed with ocular sarcoid 3 years prior but was reportedly quiescent until recently, for which she was started on prednisolone acetate 1% twice daily with intermittent compliance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drink That Reduces Liver Disease Risk

The type of drink that reduces the risk of liver disease and common liver conditions. People who drink any type of coffee are less likely to develop chronic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or die from liver disease. Drinking any type of coffee — no matter if it is caffeinated...
DRINKS
neurology.org

Opinion & Special Article: Preventive Neurology

With the rapid aging of populations, neurologic disorders have become among the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. Most neurologic conditions have a prolonged prodromal phase—even if they tend to manifest with an acute syndrome such as stroke—and can lead to a relentless, often deleterious course creating a major burden on patients, caregivers, and society. This unique nature of neurologic diseases signifies the strong need for equally effective primary and secondary prevention strategies and focus on brain health before brain diseases ensue. The field of preventive neurology applies both universal and selective primary prevention strategies to promote brain health both at the public and personal levels. The preventive neurology approach aims to identify and target high-risk individuals and protect them from reaching a critical point where overt clinical symptoms are present and disease progression is irreversible. Universal and selective prevention training, along with dovetailed clinical and public health research, are 3 essential pillars of preventive neurology. The burgeoning field of preventive neurology aims to assess neurologic care needs in a society, promote the participation of neurologists in restructuring of the health care policies to promote brain health, and identify medium- and high-risk individuals to prevent or delay future neurologic events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Analysis of Macrophages and Peptidergic Fibers in the Skin of Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Background and Objectives The mechanisms of pain in patients with diabetic polyneuropathy are unknown. Studies have suggested a role of inflammation and increased neuropeptides peripherally in pain generation. This study examined the possible skin markers of painful diabetic polyneuropathy (P-DPN): macrophages, substance P (SP), and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). Methods...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Risk of Stroke in Nasopharyngeal Cancer Survivors: A National Registry-Based Population Cohort Study

We aim to determine the risk of stroke and death within 30 days post stroke in nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) survivors. We conducted a population-based cohort study of patients diagnosed with NPC from Jan 1, 2005 to Dec 31, 2017. Using the cancer and stroke disease registries and the Singapore general population as the reference population, we report the age-standardized incidence rate differences (SIRDs) ratios (SIRs) and the cumulative incidence of stroke and the standardized mortality rate differences (SMRDs) and ratios (SMRs) for all causes of death within 30 days post stroke for NPC survivors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy