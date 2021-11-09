Opinion & Special Article: Preventive Neurology

Invited Commentary on: “Training in Neurology: Resident Perception of the Utility and Applicability of Global Neurology Morning Reports”. In recent years, there has been an explosion of interest in global health experiences for neurology residents. Mentored tracks in global health exist at several neurology residency programs in North America, with variations in structure and objectives. Some programs focus on resident elective experiences in local or international settings that are resource-limited,1 while others have combined didactic instruction with collaborative video case conferences with international partners.2 In 2013, over half of the neurology residency programs in the US and Canada allowed residents to pursue global health electives, but in most programs, fewer than 10% of residents participated in these elective opportunities.3 Cost, time constraints, and lack of well-established international partnerships are significant barriers to broader engagement in global health experiences for neurology residents, and these barriers have only increased with the global COVID-19 crisis.
