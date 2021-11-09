CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion & Special Article: Preventive Neurology

Cover picture for the articleWith the rapid aging of populations, neurologic disorders have become among the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. Most neurologic conditions have a prolonged prodromal phase—even if they tend to manifest with an acute syndrome such as stroke—and can lead to a relentless, often deleterious course creating a major burden...

Body Mass Index and Height in the Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measures Study

Methods Participants (N = 961) were enrolled in a prospective natural history study (Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measure Study). Age- and sex-specific BMI and height Z-scores were calculated using CDC 2000 references for participants younger than 18 years. For adults aged 18 years or older, height Z-scores were also calculated, and absolute BMI was reported. Univariate and multivariate linear regression analyses tested the associations between exposures, covariates, and BMI or height measured at the baseline visit. In children, the superimposition by translation and rotation analysis method was used to compare linear growth trajectories between FRDA and a healthy reference cohort, the Bone Mineral Density in Childhood Study (n = 1,535 used for analysis).
Global Neurology Morning Report: Not “Either/Or” but “Both”

Invited Commentary on: “Training in Neurology: Resident Perception of the Utility and Applicability of Global Neurology Morning Reports”. In recent years, there has been an explosion of interest in global health experiences for neurology residents. Mentored tracks in global health exist at several neurology residency programs in North America, with variations in structure and objectives. Some programs focus on resident elective experiences in local or international settings that are resource-limited,1 while others have combined didactic instruction with collaborative video case conferences with international partners.2 In 2013, over half of the neurology residency programs in the US and Canada allowed residents to pursue global health electives, but in most programs, fewer than 10% of residents participated in these elective opportunities.3 Cost, time constraints, and lack of well-established international partnerships are significant barriers to broader engagement in global health experiences for neurology residents, and these barriers have only increased with the global COVID-19 crisis.
Applying Propensity Score Methods in Clinical Research in Neurology

Propensity score–based analysis is increasingly being used in observational studies to estimate the effects of treatments, interventions, and exposures. We introduce the concept of the propensity score and how it can be used in observational research. We describe 4 different ways of using the propensity score: matching on the propensity score, inverse probability of treatment weighting using the propensity score, stratification on the propensity score, and covariate adjustment on the propensity score (with a focus on the first 2). We provide recommendations for the use and reporting of propensity score methods for the conduct of observational studies in neurologic research.
Decrease in Serum Anti-MAG Autoantibodies Is Associated With Therapy Response in Patients With Anti-MAG Neuropathy

Methods As of January 29, 2020, we used anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein-related search strings in the Medline database to identify studies that provided information on anti-MAG immunoglobulin M (IgM) autoantibodies and clinical outcomes during immunotherapies. The relative change in anti-MAG IgM titers, paraprotein levels, or total IgM was determined before, during, or posttreatment, and the patients were assigned to “responder,” “nonresponder,”’ or “acute deteriorating” category depending on their clinical response to treatment. The studies were qualified as “supportive” or “not supportive” depending on the percentage of patients exhibiting an association between relative change of anti-MAG antibody titers or levels and change in clinical outcomes.
If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
Guest Opinion | Doctor is In: Preventive Dental Care: What is it?

Oral health is a critical part of overall well-being. Optimal oral health is achieved through daily self-care, proper diet, and regular visits to a dental professional. Early adulthood may be a time where self-care routines can change for many reasons, including recent independence from home, changes in financial status, and/or transportation. One study showed that nearly a third of studied college students (31.3 percent) had a current untreated dental health issue.
Teaching NeuroImage: Central Pontine Myelinolysis in Diabetic Ketoacidosis

A 38-year-old woman with uncontrolled type 1 diabetes (HbA1c 12.8%) was admitted for diabetic ketoacidosis (731 mg/dL blood glucose). Hyperglycemia was corrected within 24 hours to 129 mg/dL. Upon presentation, her sodium and potassium levels were 139 and 3.9 mmol/L, respectively, remaining stable until discharge. There was no history of malnutrition or alcohol abuse.
Systematic Analysis of Brain MRI Findings in Adaptor Protein Complex 4–Associated Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives AP-4-associated hereditary spastic paraplegia (AP-4-HSP: SPG47, SPG50, SPG51, SPG52) is an emerging...
Risk of Stroke in Nasopharyngeal Cancer Survivors: A National Registry-Based Population Cohort Study

We aim to determine the risk of stroke and death within 30 days post stroke in nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) survivors. We conducted a population-based cohort study of patients diagnosed with NPC from Jan 1, 2005 to Dec 31, 2017. Using the cancer and stroke disease registries and the Singapore general population as the reference population, we report the age-standardized incidence rate differences (SIRDs) ratios (SIRs) and the cumulative incidence of stroke and the standardized mortality rate differences (SMRDs) and ratios (SMRs) for all causes of death within 30 days post stroke for NPC survivors.
Progressive Myoclonus Epilepsies

Methods Of 47/165 unrelated patients with PME of indeterminate genetic origin, 38 underwent new molecular evaluations. Various next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques were applied including gene panel analysis (n = 7) and/or whole-exome sequencing (WES) (WES singleton n = 29, WES trio n = 7, and WES sibling n = 4). In 1 family, homozygosity mapping was followed by targeted NGS. Clinically, the patients were grouped in 4 phenotypic categories: “Unverricht-Lundborg disease-like PME,” “late-onset PME,” “PME plus developmental delay,” and “PME plus dementia.”
If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
This Popular Sweetener May Cause Insulin Resistance and Fatty Liver Disease

Whether you use it to sweeten your iced tea, brighten a cocktail, or top your French toast, agave nectar adds a yummy flavor to any treat. The sweetener dissolves quickly which makes it the perfect choice for a sugary drink. If you’re diabetic, you may use it because it has a low glycemic index. Despite this, agave nectar may cause serious health issues over the long term.
