CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Teaching NeuroImage: Central Pontine Myelinolysis in Diabetic Ketoacidosis

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 38-year-old woman with uncontrolled type 1 diabetes (HbA1c 12.8%) was admitted for diabetic ketoacidosis (731 mg/dL blood glucose). Hyperglycemia was corrected within 24 hours to 129 mg/dL. Upon presentation, her sodium and potassium levels were 139...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How does diabetes develop?

Diabetes develops when the body cannot make enough insulin or use it properly. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels, and without a sufficient amount working correctly, health complications can occur. There are many types of diabetes that can result from different factors, such as genetics or lifestyle choices.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Intracerebral Seroma Secondary to Arterial-Venous Malformation

A 44-year-old man presented with worsening weakness of the right upper and lower limbs and a 26-year history of epilepsy. Images showed a cyst-like mass with hemosiderin deposition in the left hemisphere neighboring an arterial-venous malformation (AVM) (Figure). Imaging findings were consistent with seroma secondary to an AVM.1 After receiving oral antiepileptic treatment, muscle strength of affected limbs recovered from grade 4 to 5. Seroma usually occurs as a complication of radiosurgery2; few cases are attributed to untreated intracerebral AVMs. This case suggests that intracerebral seroma associated with AVMs could be a long-term consequence of prior intracranial bleeding episodes.
SCIENCE
alive.com

The Diabetes Grieving Process

Leaving the doctor’s office with a life-changing diagnosis in hand demands strength in great supply. Many newly diagnosed diabetics experience a complex emotional journey as they let go of the life they knew and navigate new territory, not knowing what their future will hold. Since a diabetes diagnosis requires making concessions about the life you used to live, this sparks a grieving process of sorts. Give yourself or your diabetic loved one compassion while adapting to the news. Developing healthy coping strategies, building self-sufficiency, and surrounding oneself with positive support systems can help reduce diabetes distress and encourage the successful management of diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Williston Daily Herald

The basics of diabetic eye disease

Diabetes affects millions of people across the globe, and its prevalence has risen significantly in recent decades. Data from the World Health Organization indicates that the number of people with diabetes nearly quadrupled between 1980 and 2014. Life with diabetes can be challenging, especially when the disease leads to additional complications like vision problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuroimage#Diabetic Ketoacidosis#Malnutrition#Cpm#Neurology Org N
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Fluorosis

A 26-year-old man having restricted neck movements for 4 years developed progressive quadriplegia with bladder-bowel involvement over 15 days. His parents and local village residents reported similar symptoms. Hemogram and biochemistry (including vitamin D) analysis were normal. X-ray bilateral forearm showed interosseous membrane calcification (Figure 1). Bone densitometry at distal radius showed a Z score of −2.5. MRI cervicodorsal spine revealed multilevel disco-osteophytic complexes at C3-C4 and C6-C7 with ossified ligatum flavum causing cord compression (Figure 2). Excess drinking water fluoride causes osteoblast and osteoclast activation resulting in periosseous tissue ossification and immature bone deposition. Sclerosed ligaments/osteophytes due to fluorosis can cause compressive myelopathy in endemic areas.1,2.
SCIENCE
metroparent.com

Navigating Diabetes Management in School

There’s nothing more important for your child than a successful school experience where they can concentrate on learning, engage with teachers and friends and have fun. For the child with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, effective diabetes management will help them do all of this and more. With help and support from parents and caregivers, children with diabetes can participate in all of the activities they enjoy, says Colleen Buggs-Saxton, MD, PhD, a pediatric endocrinologist with Wayne Pediatrics.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
neurology.org

Opinion & Special Article: Preventive Neurology

With the rapid aging of populations, neurologic disorders have become among the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide. Most neurologic conditions have a prolonged prodromal phase—even if they tend to manifest with an acute syndrome such as stroke—and can lead to a relentless, often deleterious course creating a major burden on patients, caregivers, and society. This unique nature of neurologic diseases signifies the strong need for equally effective primary and secondary prevention strategies and focus on brain health before brain diseases ensue. The field of preventive neurology applies both universal and selective primary prevention strategies to promote brain health both at the public and personal levels. The preventive neurology approach aims to identify and target high-risk individuals and protect them from reaching a critical point where overt clinical symptoms are present and disease progression is irreversible. Universal and selective prevention training, along with dovetailed clinical and public health research, are 3 essential pillars of preventive neurology. The burgeoning field of preventive neurology aims to assess neurologic care needs in a society, promote the participation of neurologists in restructuring of the health care policies to promote brain health, and identify medium- and high-risk individuals to prevent or delay future neurologic events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Clinical Correlation of Multiple Sclerosis Immunopathologic Subtypes

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Results The frequency of immunopathologic subtypes was 23% for pattern I, 56% for pattern II,...
HEALTH
neurology.org

Impact of Dietary Intervention on Serum Neurofilament Light Chain in Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objectives Adapted ketogenic diet (AKD) and caloric restriction (CR) have been suggested as alternative therapeutic strategies for multiple sclerosis (MS), but information on their impact on neuroaxonal damage is lacking. Thus, we explored the impact of diets on serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) levels in patients with relapsing-remitting MS.
HEALTH
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Rethinking Diabetes

Fifteen years ago diabetes was thought to be a chronic, progressive disease that would require more medications over time. This was the message that I gave to health care providers when I was a Diabetes Care Specialist with Eli Lilly teaching them about how and when to use different medications to treat the disease. During this time, I learned that many healthcare providers became frustrated treating diabetes, due in part to the fact that diabetes was accepted as a disease that would only get worse over time no matter what they did. This was the opposite of what most healthcare providers enjoy about their work, which is improving lives and curing disease. Eight years later I became a Nurse Practitioner.
WEIGHT LOSS
neurology.org

Nicolau Syndrome After Glatiramer Acetate Injection in Close Proximity to Administration of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine

Nicolau syndrome (synonym: embolia cutis medicamentosa) is a rare complication of subcutaneous and IM drug injections, typically independent of the drug itself.1 Patients develop painful purpuric and necrotizing lesions at the injection site, often requiring surgical intervention. The pathogenesis of the ischemic skin necrosis is poorly understood. We report 2 cases of skin necrosis associated with injection of glatiramer acetate (GA) in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), which occurred in close temporal relation to the second dose of a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) mRNA vaccine.
SCIENCE
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: The Diabetes Spectrum – Understanding Unusual Diabetes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Are you aware there are more types of diabetes than just type one and type two? Type one is often diagnosed in children who are left dealing with a lifetime of insulin injections. Meanwhile, adults are diagnosed with type two diabetes and are treated with medications and injections. But thousands of people don’t fall into either category and are diagnosed with unusual forms of hard-to-treat diabetes. Now researchers are hoping a nationwide clinical trial will help them find new treatments.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Study explains why some people test negative for Covid even though everyone around them is infected

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....
SCIENCE
APG of Wisconsin

Beware of diabetes warning signs

In addition to the kick off of the holiday season, November is also Diabetes Awareness Month. National Diabetes Day, which is Nov. 14, is also the birthday of Dr. Frederick Banting, the discoverer of insulin in 1921. Prior to his discovery, anyone who developed Type 1 diabetes did not survive. Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the body is no longer able to make insulin so it completely loses its ability to control its own blood sugar. It usually starts in childhood but can start at any age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSAT 12

The Diabetes Spectrum: Understanding Unusual Diabetes

ST. LOUIS – November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Are you aware there are more types of diabetes than just type one and type two?. Type one is often diagnosed in children who are left dealing with a lifetime of insulin injections. Meanwhile, adults are diagnosed with type two diabetes and are treated with medications and injections. But thousands of people don’t fall into either category and are diagnosed with unusual forms of hard-to-treat diabetes. Now researchers are hoping a nationwide clinical trial will help them find new treatments.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Shingles, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every three Americans will develop shingles at some point in their lifetime. While the majority of people are well aware that the disease manifests itself as a blistering rash, there are many things you might not know about shingles, including why it occurs, who is most at risk and what its number one cause is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about shingles. Read on until the end so you can protect yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Body Mass Index and Height in the Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measures Study

Methods Participants (N = 961) were enrolled in a prospective natural history study (Friedreich Ataxia Clinical Outcome Measure Study). Age- and sex-specific BMI and height Z-scores were calculated using CDC 2000 references for participants younger than 18 years. For adults aged 18 years or older, height Z-scores were also calculated, and absolute BMI was reported. Univariate and multivariate linear regression analyses tested the associations between exposures, covariates, and BMI or height measured at the baseline visit. In children, the superimposition by translation and rotation analysis method was used to compare linear growth trajectories between FRDA and a healthy reference cohort, the Bone Mineral Density in Childhood Study (n = 1,535 used for analysis).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy