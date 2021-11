Protecting and Empowering People to Live Their Digital Lives Safely. NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company’s vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton’s commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO