Arthur Lee Wade

William started his life growing up in the tobacco fields of West Virginia with his parents Bessie and Arthur “Tubby” Harris. He was a kindhearted, loving hillbilly, a loving bother who would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need, whether he knew them or not. William loved truck driving and traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas, and his favorite color was purple. William was a social butterfly and was never shy about making those around him laugh and always had positive words to say. He had some stubbornness and when he was set on something, there was no bounds, and we loved him for it dearly.

OBITUARIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO