Obituaries

Arthur Lee Wade

By Daniel Williams
ozarkradionews.com
 6 days ago

Arthur Lee Wade was born May 24, 1940 to the late Charles and Cora Wade in Bloodland, MO (Present-Day, Fort Leonard Wood). He went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2021 in the company of his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Fay, his parents...

William Arthur Harris

William started his life growing up in the tobacco fields of West Virginia with his parents Bessie and Arthur “Tubby” Harris. He was a kindhearted, loving hillbilly, a loving bother who would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need, whether he knew them or not. William loved truck driving and traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas, and his favorite color was purple. William was a social butterfly and was never shy about making those around him laugh and always had positive words to say. He had some stubbornness and when he was set on something, there was no bounds, and we loved him for it dearly.
