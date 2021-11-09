CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hospitalized after trailers detach from SUV and it overturns

 5 days ago
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford...

Missouri man dies after pickup strikes a tree

POLK COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7a.m. Friday in Polk County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Dennis W. Inglis, 52, Bolivar, was eastbound on 455th Road four miles east of Bolivar. The pickup traveled off the road and struck...
Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
One person critically wounded in St. Joseph shooting

One person has been critically wounded in a shooting at a St. Joseph apartment complex. St. Joseph police say officers responded to a shooting at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique Street shortly before five o’clock Thursday afternoon. Paramedics rushed the victim to the emergency room at the Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph hospital.
Police fatally shoot man after he wounded Missouri park ranger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man after he wounded a park ranger outside a Springfield book store, authorities say. Springfield police Lt. Mark Foos said the park ranger was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after Thursday's shooting. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, the Springfield News-Leader reports.
2 adults, 7 juveniles injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Nine people including 7 juveniles from Rushville were injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1994 GMC Sierra driven by a 15-year-old Atchison boy was westbound on U.S. 59 two miles east of Atchison. The pickup was following a 2001 Dodge Ram van driven by Andrew W. Johnson, 40, Rushville, too closely. The pickup rear-ended the van.
Kan. deputy uses drone to catch serial burglar in a field on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a chase on Interstate 70. Early Wednesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2015 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from Wichita, westbound on Interstate 70, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.
Kan. man with machete was 'going after guests' outside capitol hotel

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on Saturday morning and have made an arrest. Just after 9 am, police were called to the Capitol Plaza 1717 SW Topeka Blvd, where staff was reporting a disturbance involving a man "going after guests in the parking lot armed with a large machete," according to. Police Lt. Aaron Jones.
Judge will now decide fate of KC police officer in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.
Missouri man dies after semi crash and fire

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Tuesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Freightliner semi driven by James H. Loyd, 60, Purdin, was westbound on MO 6 in Jamesport. The truck traveled off the road, struck a driveway, went airborne...
Texas man captured after 100 mph chase across 2 Kansas counties

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a two-county high-speed chase. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 206th Road for allegedly speeding over 100 mph, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Police investigate death of one-year-old Kansas boy

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
Police: Missouri woman was driving van reported stolen

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
