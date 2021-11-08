CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Reopens Borders to Vaccinated Foreign Travelers

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For the first time in more than 18 months, fully vaccinated travelers from dozens of other countries can enter the United States on Monday. Visitors will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days...

consumer.healthday.com

