Polker, the fast-rising blockchain gaming protocol has revealed the rollout of its metaverse. This exciting development comes ahead of the launch of its Tesnet game. Metaverse is one of the biggest trends in the tech space and Facebook recently changed its name to Meta to acknowledge this rising industry. Polker is ahead of the trend and the rollout of its metaverse is expected to lead to adoption of PKR token and expand the possibilities of blockchain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO