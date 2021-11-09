CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune Brainstorm A.I. 2021: A.I. for all

Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo company has made bigger investments in cutting-edge A.I. than Google. But those advances have not come...

fortune.com

Fortune

How Google Cloud is making A.I. accessible to everyone

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Artificial intelligence is a vital component of business processes and decision-making strategies across industries. With the pace of innovation growing exponentially and requiring additional hardware and computing power, Andrew Moore, vice president and general...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Fortune

Brainstorm AI provides lessons in the successful adoption of artificial intelligence

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Brainstorm AI got underway in Boston yesterday, in partnership with Accenture and attended by a diverse group of executives from a cross section of companies, including Intel, Gap, Levi’s, FedEx, Dell, Google, PepsiCo, Sony, MasterCard, DoorDash, Zipcar and more. Much of the conversation focused on how to incubate and then accelerate A.I. projects at legacy companies. The conversation was wide-ranging, but my takeaways for how to succeed in adopting A.I. were:
TECHNOLOGY
NBC New York

The Founder of Google Brain Has Raised $57 Million for His A.I. Start-Up

Founded in Palo Alto in 2017, Landing AI has developed a computer vision tool that manufacturers can use to create their own visual inspection software. Landing AI's customers include U.S. industrial tools maker Stanley Black & Decker and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn. Intel Capital and Samsung Catalyst Fund both participated...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
UPI News

Google's parent company launches venture to discover drugs with A.I.

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is launching a project in Britain that will use artificial intelligence software to "reimagine" the process of discovering new drugs and medical treatments. Alphabet said the new company, Isomorphic Labs, will expand on research previously conducted by DeepMind, a British...
BUSINESS
Jeremy Kahn
Fortune

Cybersecurity experts warn of A.I.’s drawbacks in combating threats

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Someday, artificial intelligence cybersecurity systems will be able to identify and eliminate threats at the drop of a black hat. Unfortunately for companies and governments, the human element is still preventing this from happening. There...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Successful A.I. projects depend on more than tech

Hello and welcome to a special edition of Eye on A.I., recapping insights from Fortune’s Brainstorm A.I. conference, which took place over the past two days in Boston. The second day of the conference yesterday saw some fascinating discussions of everything from the use of A.I. in wealth management to the cutting edge of robotics.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Accenture’s Julie Sweet: A.I. can transform companies, creating ‘responsibility and possibility’ for CEOs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. CEOs across industries are showing a new urgency around adopting and scaling artificial intelligence (A.I.). During the pandemic, half of U.S. companies increased their investment in A.I., according to Accenture research. And this is just a start, with rapid growth in A.I. expected in the coming years. To keep from falling behind the competition, organizations will need to adopt a new mindset about A.I.—starting at the top—and gain a deeper understanding of how A.I. can generate value for all stakeholders.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Lessons from day 2 of Brainstorm AI: How strategic A.I. choices pay off

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. If day one of Brainstorm AI was about starting small and proving concepts, day two was about going big and achieving scale. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet started the morning session by saying that those companies making a “strategic choice” to lead in machine learning and A.I. are seeing superior results—with 5X the revenue growth of those that aren’t. (She elaborated in this piece for Fortune.)
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

This A.I. entrepreneur is working to bring machine learning to more industries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Artificial intelligence engineer Andrew Ng, founder of the Google Brain research lab and former chief scientist of Baidu, once built a computer vision system using 350 million images. But when he asked the audience at a recent manufacturing conference how much data they used in their systems, the majority of attendees replied around 50 images or fewer.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

How Lowe’s and Levi Strauss are using A.I. to reinvent retail

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Most consumers don't want (or need) to know what technology retailers are developing to improve the shopping experience. The average customer just want retailers to make their lives easier, more interesting, and offer up a more personalized experience.
RETAIL
Fortune

How a human-robot workforce can increase efficiency

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With a labor shortage in certain industries and changing demands from consumers, a hybrid workforce of humans and robots can help companies work smarter and faster. “When we look across industries, we see that revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Flagship Pioneering CEO on A.I. in health care

Dr. Noubar Afeyan discusses the power artificial intelligence has in health sciences. how has data and machine learning and ai transform the way you think about like the life sciences areas you work in well. Um so back up and say that kind of the machine learning AI component which is Kind of intensified in the last few years, has its roots 25, 30 years ago as well. And life science has always been about data in that we're studying systems that precede us right? Most other human endeavors study things that humans made, we don't and so and we never did. So what the only way you can do that is to get better and better measuring and then interpreting and then coming up with models often inadequate models with which to make slight perturbations which we call drugs or or other such things. So so it's always been about data and the more we've been able to measure both more precisely and in more diverse ways, the more data we generated, the more we've needed better and better models. The machine learning advances in the recent past simply have given us better models to do that with and that has increased if you will are leap size. Now there's another side of this week leap leap size. Yeah, the size of the steps we can take. So you can you know basically if you can take a whole system and keep it intact and look at it from many different perspectives and then say this is what's happening then the kind of questions you can ask is very different than if you have to disintegrate the system and study time, little portions of it which is what molecular biology has been doing for a long time I think about drug discovery. What we do is we take a complex human and we disintegrated into ideally a single protein that we then make a drug against. And then we're worried that somehow when we put it back together, it won't reproduce in clinical trials. Well, it shouldn't reproduce in clinical trials, except rarely. And that's what we observe. But if you could not disintegrate the human and actually do a drug discovery or drug development using data from an entire human, better yet millions of humans. And those measurements are informative enough as to the model of what's happening. It's a different Ballgame. And that's what we're beginning to switch into and how quickly is this happening? What what what is the next decade gonna look like in terms of advancements you can make using these technologies. I mean, of course, you know, we're in the business of optimism. And so it feels like we're in an exponential period, which means that a year ago we couldn't imagine what we're doing today and two years from now, we'll laugh at what we're doing today. And that's the definition of kind of a period where things are changing very rapidly. For example, one of our most recent projects, the company that's become known as Valley Health. But it was just a platform in our labs a couple years ago has literally collected millions of humans equivalent of disease and normal data and is using that to motivate the kind of decisions it makes to what drugs to discover, not just choose and that type of vertical integration and kind of digital native version of conceiving of a pharmaceutical company was not possible two years ago, three years ago. Now we're experimenting with it. Now the version one point of that will create a lot of value, but then there'll be a two point and three point. Oh, so the learning cycles are happening. Another example I can give you is that several years ago, one of my colleagues who's in the audience of Actovegin form the company that is called now generate buy medicines. It's what it's doing is essentially trying to de novo design brand new proteins. So we're given 100,000 plus or minus proteins in our human body and that defines us. Uh and yet the biotech industry wants to bind to those proteins, change those proteins use them as vaccines like the spike protein etcetera. The question is, what can computers do in that field so far? They've been able to observe and and analyze these proteins. What we think we can now do again, based on machine learning based models is to de novo generate an arbitrary protein for an arbitrary function. Now the difference between DNA sequence and a protein function is vast when it comes to information processing and yet ourselves do that every single day. It turns out our DNA in our genome does not know what a protein is, let alone that it three dimensionally folded, let alone that it binds to something. And yet we have tons of interesting proteins. Now we're building models that can similarly correlate DNA sequence to a protein function, which means that you can specify a protein function. I want to buy into this thing at this place and not everywhere else. And it'll spit out a DNA sequence. You can try in the lab and learn in a few cycles how to make a completely novel protein that has never been possible in the 35 years. I've been in biotech and that's becoming possible as we speak, huge.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

A.I. fast-tracks health care innovations, says Moderna’s chairman

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Considering the number of health care advances that Noubar Afeyan has helped drive forward, it's quite something to see that he remains excited by what comes next. But thanks to machine learning and other technologies, the advances are coming fast and furious.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

How Spotify and Amazon are using A.I. to learn your preferences—and even read your mood

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When Spotify recommends a “Songs to Sing in the Shower” playlist to you, the tracks are assembled using what its machines have learned about you, from more than 4 billion user-created playlists and from the company’s own musical experts. The streaming music platform is even increasingly using automation to detect the mood of songs to better personalize the user experience, said Spotify’s senior director of product Ziad Sultan at this week’s Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in Boston.
TECHNOLOGY
snntv.com

