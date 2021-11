The United States men's national team can take a massive step toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup when Mexico visits on Friday night for Matchday 7. The U.S. are 3-2-1 in the table and in second place, currently sitting three points clear in a qualifying spot. El Tri, meanwhile, are in first place with a 4-2-0 record and 14 points. If the Americans win by two goals, they'll move into first place in the table and greatly increase their chances of being in Qatar next year.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO