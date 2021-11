South Florida and Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Cowboys, and before Sunday’s game against the Bengals, he’d never had an NFL start. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Patriots last week after Zach Wilson suffered a strained PCL, and through the Jets traded for Joe Flacco this past week, the decision was to make White the starter against the Bengals — the AFC’s one-seed.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO