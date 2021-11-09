Girls soccer state: Gonzaga Prep leads 10 region teams into brackets in five classifications

What’s next: The winner advances to a regional final on Nov. 6 at a time and site to be determined against Toledo Notre Dame Academy or Whitehouse Anthony Wayne. What to look for: Avon won its district final over Magnificat in double overtime, thanks to two goals from Meredith Coloian. … After a somewhat inconsistent start, the Eagles have won 10 straight games. … Senior captain Mackenzie Muir has 23 goals on the season. … The Eagles’ defense has been able to contain almost every team they have played. … Strongsville might be the toughest test they have faced yet, only dropping two games all season and only giving up five goals thus far. … It was early in the season and both teams have grown and evolved, but Avon and Strongsville have played this season, with Avon coming out on top, 1-0, on Aug. 23. … It was the last time the Mustangs lost a game. … The Mustangs were the second seed in the Elyria 1 District and defeated eighth-seed Brunswick, 1-0, to advance to the regional semifinal. … Avon was the fourth seed in its district, Elyria 2. … This will be a top 10 matchup as Avon was ranked ninth in the finals state poll and Strongsville was ranked third.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO