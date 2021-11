Some of the world’s best Burgundy helped make Sotheby’s first wine sale a France a big success. The auction house’s inaugural sale in the country, which consisted entirely of Burgundy from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, was a complete sell out that brought in $1.5 million on Tuesday, reports Barron’s. That’s an impressive sum, but even more striking might be the fact that each of the 25 lots managed to sell in excess of its pre-sale estimate. Each lot in Tuesday’s sale derived from the same private collection of Romanée-Conti, which is widely considered the most sought-after domaine in the Burgundy region. The...

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO