Wisconsin business leaders — with one exception — praise President Biden's infrastructure bill

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will attend the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at 2 p.m. (CST) on Monday, Nov. 15 at the White House. “Investing in our infrastructure is not a partisan issue, but vital to strengthen our community and to ensure Shreveport’s future success,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “The Infrastructure Bill will benefit every Louisianan, through good paying jobs, road projects, high speed internet connection and clean drinking water. It was critical to take bold measures to modernize infrastructure for our residents who depend upon it for their quality of life.”
