Henrico PAL honors its champions

(Patty Kruszewski/Henrico Citizen)

The Henrico Police Athletic League held its 11th Annual Awards Banquet Oct. 28 at The Westin Hotel, honoring several participants and volunteers.

Henrico PAL Board Member Dr. Michelle McQueen-Williams served as mistress of ceremonies and Henrico PAL STEM Coordinator Daphne Schmidt introduced the keynote speaker, former Miss America Heather French-Henry.

The event also included remarks from National PAL CEO Jeff Hood, Henrico Police Chief Eric English, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, Henrico PAL Board President Johnny Newman, and Frank Thornton of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

(Patty Kruszewski/Henrico Citizen)

Sgt. Kenneth Ragland (retired), Henrico PAL executive director, presented a check to the college scholarship award-winner, Tauryn Baptiste. Other award-winners included Brent Douthat (Volunteer of the Year), Kiersten Wright (Youth of the Year), Kevin Pegeas (Employee of the Year), Sgt. Damon Allen (Police Officer of the Year), and Bruce Richardson Sr. (Board Member of the Year).

Posthumous awards were presented to the families of TyVaughn Eldridge and to Royce Mulholland for their contributions to PAL.

Eldridge, a former “PAL kid” and teen leader who returned to serve as a summer camp counselor, died suddenly this year while training as a recruit for the Chesterfield Fire Department. Mulholland was a long-time supporter of the organization whose accomplishments included establishing Henrico PAL in its first office space.

Among the organizations and individuals recognized for their contributions were summer camp supporters Richmond Strikers, Tuckahoe Sports, Inc., Richmond Volleyball, Henrico County Public Schools Nutrition Services and HCPS Pupil Transportation, and after-school program supporters FeedMore Kids Café and Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen. St. Christopher’s also was recognized for its support of PAL’s wrestling program, and Facebook was recognized for its role as a STEM sponsor.