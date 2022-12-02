ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant that was closed for renovation in downtown Sioux Falls reopened on Sunday. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which closed temporarily on November 28, is now open following the replacement of its kitchen floor and the installation of a fountain soda machine. Visit SiouxFalls.Business for more information, including the restaurant’s hours of operation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Colorado coffee chain will expand to Sioux Falls

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding to Sioux Falls. Michael and Liz Minor are franchising the concept in the market and looking for locations, according to a statement from Ziggi’s. “The choice to open a Ziggi’s was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Life changing events for the Tarbox family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit

Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The Christmas nativity scene comes to life Saturday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas decorations are up across KELOLAND and for many that may include a nativity scene. But if you want the chance to see that classic scene come to life — you’ll be able to Saturday night. “We have camels, goats, sheep, chickens,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions

Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Gorgeous executive ranch home with saltwater pool awaits in south Sioux Falls

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jethe Abdouch, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls. Prepare to be wowed by this striking south Sioux Falls ranch home with an incredible backyard oasis. Located at 8301 S. Seven Oaks Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has been meticulously maintained. “If you love entertaining,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How cold will December be?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy