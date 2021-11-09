CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wicked’ Fans Launch Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Upcoming Movie Adaptation

By Mike Nied
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concerned fans have launched a petition urging Universal Studios to protect the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked from James Corden. The Late Late Show host and actor has starred in several recent movie adaptations of popular musicals. His résumé includes appearances in the absolute hairball that was Cats; Ryan Murphy's spin...

The Independent

James Corden: Petition to not cast Late Late Show host in Wicked musical adaptation reaches 60,000 signatures

An online petition asking producers of the forthcoming Wicked film not to cast James Corden has accumulated more than 60,000 signatures.The film is an adaptation of the hit stage musical, and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the two lead roles.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become notorious in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella, several of which were torn apart by critics.The petition, established on Change.org, is addressed directly to Universal Studios, and requests that Corden not be given a role...
The Independent

Wicked: Fans celebrate ‘perfect’ casting of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in film adaptation

Fans of the stage musical Wicked have rejoiced after it was announced that the forthcoming film adaptation has cast its two lead roles.Cynthia Erivo (Widows; Harriet) will play the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while pop sensation Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda, the Good Witch. The news was announced on Instagram, with Erivo and Grande both sharing posts about the film.Grande shared a message sent to her by Erivo, attached to a bouquet of flowers, which read: “‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look...
geekculture.co

Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Lead Universal Movie Adaptation Of Wicked Musical

It looks like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will soon be defying gravity. Grande and Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba respectively, in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Wicked. Grande is a Grammy-winning pop star who got her start on Broadway in the musical 13. Erivo, is a...
Decider

‘Willow’: Warwick Davis Announces Cast For Disney+ Reboot

“It’s me, world famous actor Warwick Davis,” the actor begins in a video posted to Disney+’s official Twitter account. “I’m thrilled to be coming to you from the set of the brand new sequel series to my most popular role, Willow. We heard you, diehard Willow fans: The Willowmongers, The Willing Me Softlies, the Low Boys. You get the idea. We’re still workshopping fanbase names for that.”
The Independent

James Corden trends on Twitter as Wicked fans beg him to ‘stay at least 500 feet away’ from movie musical

James Corden’s name trended on social media soon after Wicked announced it has cast its two leads – though he was not one of them.It was announced yesterday (4 November) that the forthcoming film, an adaptation of the hit stage musical, has cast Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.Shortly after the news broke, Twitter was soon inundated with people imploring the Late Late host to “stay away” from the project.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become known in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The...
Classic Rock 105.1

Petition Circulating to Keep Actor Out of Movie

A petition is circulating on Change.org to keep an actor out of a movie. I heard of these petitions going around to try to get movie execs to INCLUDE certain actors in certain movies, but a petition to keep one out? Here it is!. The movie: Wicked. It's the prequel...
darkhorizons.com

Petition Seeks No Corden In “Wicked”

Over 55,000 people have signed an online petition created by a ‘concerned’ fan which asks British stage actor turned U.S. talk show host James Corden to not be cast in the film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked”. On the big screen Corden has quickly racked up a filmography that...
Inside the Magic

Petition to Stop James Corden Appearing in Another Musical Goes Viral

Cinderella (2021). Into the Woods (2014). Cats (2019). The Prom (2020). All movie adaptions of fan-favorite musicals, with stellar casts and eagerly-awaited releases. And what do they all have in common? Each musical film stars James Corden. Now, musical fans are petitioning producers behind a movie adaptation of another hit...
wfav951.com

Some Fans Don’t Want To See James Corden in ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in a few Broadway film adaptions, and fans have seen enough! After his uncelebrated appearances in Cats and Into the Woods, fans are hoping they won’t have to see him in Wicked. Following the news that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in...
