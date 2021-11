Gaon has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 24 to October 30. SEVENTEEN held on to the No. 1 spot on Gaon’s album chart for the second week in a row with their ninth mini album, “Attacca.” NCT 127’s repackaged third album, “Favorite,” debuted on this week’s chart at No. 2, while ENHYPEN’s “DIMENSION: DILEMMA” held on to its No. 3 spot from last week. aespa’s “Savage” dropped two places to No. 4, while BTS’s 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” rose up the rankings to round out the top five.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO