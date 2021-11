Natus Vincere have beaten Heroic 16-11 today in Ancient in the first round of the PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage. This matchup was the most anticipated of the day since Na’Vi are the best CS:GO team in the world and Heroic are a solid top five squad. The match was as tense as anyone could imagine, especially because of the best-of-one factor, and Heroic would have won it if it wasn’t for Na`Vi’s prowess in clutch situations throughout the game. The CIS powerhouse won five clutches, while Heroic secured only one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO