School Fire Kills at Least 25 Children in Niger

NIAMEY (Reuters) -About 60 people including the mayor have been killed in an attack on the village of Banibangou in southwest Niger, two local officials told Reuters. Details of Tuesday’s raid on a remote area near the border with Mali were sparse and no group has claimed responsibility, said Zakari Karidjo, a senior official in Banibangou department (county). He said there was a clash and that there were losses on both sides.
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A fire in a hospital in India on Saturday killed at least 11 people in its COVID-19 intensive care unit. The fire broke out at 11 a.m. on the ground floor of the hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, where 17 patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ICU, including 15 on ventilator or oxygen support, the Hindustan Times reported. The ICU was set up about 18 months ago.
At least 18 people were killed on Sunday in an artisanal gold mine collapse in southern Niger, the local mayor said on Monday. The disaster took place in the southern Maradi region, near the border with Nigeria. The death toll is likely to rise, said Adamou Guero, mayor of the commune of Dan Issa.
Gunmen killed 69 people including a local mayor in a jihadist attack in a remote area of south-west Niger, the country’s interior minister has confirmed, amid a wave of violence against civilians that has swept the country this year. A delegation led by the mayor of Banibangou was ambushed on...
A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
NIAMEY (Reuters) -Unidentified gunmen killed 11 soldiers defending a village in a remote part of southwest Niger where Islamist militants operate, the defence ministry said on Friday. The heavily armed attackers approached in a convoy of cars and motorbikes on Thursday afternoon, clashing with soldiers stationed outside the village of...
Two Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been sentenced to death and three others to 39 years in jail for the deaths of civilians. “A Ugandan military tribunal sitting in Mogadishu has found the two officers guilty of intentionally killing...
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
At 32 years old, Dr. K is old enough to remember the first time the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1995. She was 7 when girls were banned from school. "For years, my mother ensured that we continued our studies in secret classes conducted by women teachers in their homes," she says.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers, wounding at least 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Islamic State group militants have been waging a campaign of violence. Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted inside […]
A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 58 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.
Ferocious clashes have left 58 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest unrest at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot which killed 119 prisoners.
"Up to this moment," the fighting between inmates that began on Friday has resulted in "58 prisoners who lost their lives and 12 who are wounded," police commander General Tannya Varela told reporters.
An intervention by police to try and reestablish order "saved lives," added Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, whose capital city is Guayaquil.
Nearly 300 prisoners have been killed this year in Ecuador's criminal detention system, where thousands of inmates tied to drug gangs square off in violent clashes that often turn into riots.
Authorities in Ghana are trying to save an endangered monkey species from the risk of extinction. Authorities say human activities are destroying habitats of white-naped mangabey monkeys that only live in a few parts of West Africa. Victoria Amunga reports from Accra.
ISLAMABAD — Officials, relatives and a media watchdog in Afghanistan confirmed Saturday that a suspected bomb blast on a minibus in Kabul had killed a well-known journalist and injured several people. The violence happened near a Taliban checkpoint in the Afghan capital’s western Dasht-e Barchi area, dominated by members of...
ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan say an anti-terrorism raid and bomb blasts have killed at least five security personnel and wounded seven people. The casualties occurred Saturday in southwestern Baluchistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. The army’s media wing said in a statement that security forces carried out an...
A Nigerian journalist who went missing last month in the nation's capital has been found dead, killed by a hit-and-run driver, police said Friday. Tordue Salem, a parliamentary reporter with the independent Vanguard newspaper in Abuja, was last seen on October 13 after leaving the national assembly building. Efforts by...
BANGKOK — A lawyer for Danny Fenster said Myanmar authorities have provided no explanation for new charges against the American journalist that could see him imprisoned for as much as 30 years. The ruling military junta leveled the new charges of sedition and terrorism on Tuesday, crushing hopes for an...
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — New research finds that the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the financial viability of media outlets in southern Africa, with print media being the worst hit. Launching the report, researcher Reginald Rumney, a journalism professor at Rhodes University in South Africa, said the media in the region had been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Afghanistan is "at the brink of economic collapse" and the international community must urgently resume funding and provide humanitarian assistance, Pakistan's foreign minister warned Thursday as U.S., Chinese, Russian and Taliban diplomats met in Islamabad. Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke at the opening of the so-called "troika plus" meeting, which included...
U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken says he is concerned that Ethiopia might 'implode' unless all parties stop military action and engage in political dialogue. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, Blinken is headed to Africa next week for talks in Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal at a time when many worry that Ethiopia’s yearlong war in the Tigray region may be worsening into a deeper conflict.
