Faith Hill Learned to “Do Her Business Outdoors” While Filming “1883”

Yellowstone Season 3 might have been the show's best, and given the cliffhangers and lengthy build-up to Season 4, fans have been hanging on each and every scene. One of the most striking Season 3 scenes involves Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) visiting his mother's grave. However, it's not your typical graveside visit. Rip had his mom's body exhumed for a heartbreaking poignant moment. He has a moment of reflection while looking at his mom's corpse and retrieves her ring from her hand in order to give it to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO