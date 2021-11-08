CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Hill Learned to “Do Her Business Outdoors” While Filming “1883”

By Eric Raines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Although it looks amazing, it’s terrible. I think I have a few ribs floating around in my body. This is real work. ” The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, is a stickler for realism. Instead of a...

CELEBRITIES

