CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AMC Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
The State
 5 days ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $224.2 million in its third quarter. The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Snapshot#Leawood#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lulu's Fashion Lounge shares slide 18% in trading debut

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares slid 18% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offernig priced at $16, the low end of its proposed range of $16 to $19. The online fast-fashion retailer sold 5.75 million shares, raising $92 million. Shares started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "LVLU." In its prospectus, the Chico, Calif.-based company said it has been profitable this year and that one of its strengths is the ability to use "data to optimize almost all elements of our business," including product creation. Lulu's listed revenue of $54.5 million in the three months ended on Sept. 27, 2020, compared to estimated revenue between $104.5 million and $106.2 million for the three months ended on Oct. 3, 2021. It listed profit of $377,000 for the year-ago period and estimated profit between $3.3 million and $3.9 million for the current-year period. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as lead underwriters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy