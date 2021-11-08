CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Personnel exchange at the ISS: Astronauts return in diapers

By Keith Wise
raventribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the German astronaut Maurer flies to the ISS, four astronauts set up space and return to Earth. They are undressed in diapers because the toilet on their SpaceX transport ship is broken. A NASA astronaut sees this as a “small challenge”. Four astronauts were unloaded from the International...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

