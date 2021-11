It’s already November, which means Indiana men’s basketball will soon play real, meaningful games again. It seems like just the other day fans were packed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria, getting their first looks at what this team can be capable of through skills competitions and holding in emotions during Isiah Thomas’ speech about his own time as an Indiana player, but that took place Oct. 2, more than a month ago.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO